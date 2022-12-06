BOE Sells GBP983.6 Million in Index-Linked Gilts

By Miriam Mukuru

The Bank of England on Tuesday sold 983.6 million pounds ($1.20 billion) of index-linked gilts that were purchased under its emergency financial stability gilt-buying program from late September to mid-October, it said.

The bank said it is "operating a demand-led approach to these sales," meaning it could sell a larger volume of gilts if demand is strong, or fewer or no gilts if demand is insufficient.

The BOE accepted all of the GBP983.6 million of bids received during the auction.

