BOE Sells GBP983.6 Million in Index-Linked Gilts

12/06/2022 | 11:20am EST
By Miriam Mukuru


The Bank of England on Tuesday sold 983.6 million pounds ($1.20 billion) of index-linked gilts that were purchased under its emergency financial stability gilt-buying program from late September to mid-October, it said.

The bank said it is "operating a demand-led approach to these sales," meaning it could sell a larger volume of gilts if demand is strong, or fewer or no gilts if demand is insufficient.

The BOE accepted all of the GBP983.6 million of bids received during the auction.


Write to Miriam Mukuru at miriam.mukuru@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-22 1120ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.43% 0.54779 Delayed Quote.3.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.77% 0.598863 Delayed Quote.3.41%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.26% 0.85882 Delayed Quote.2.06%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.88% 0.009934 Delayed Quote.0.98%
UK 10Y CASH -0.01% 3.0817 Delayed Quote.243.49%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.49% 0.81608 Delayed Quote.10.04%
