Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BOE Unlikely to Deliver Emergency Rate Rise as Pound Plunges, Says ING

09/26/2022 | 05:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOE Unlikely to Deliver Emergency Rate Rise as Pound Plunges, Says ING

0844 GMT - Sterling's slide has led to some calls for the Bank of England to deliver an emergency interest rate rise but ING says that looks unlikely. "We think that the BOE is too psychologically scarred from the events of 1992 to try defensive FX-related rate hikes--e.g. what happens if the BOE hikes 300-500 basis points and GBP/USD ends up trading lower," ING analyst Chris Turner says in a note. Given that fiscal concerns are the core factor undermining sterling, a suspension to the BOE's plans to sell U.K. government bonds, or gilts, in October would be welcomed by gilts and sterling, he says. Foreign exchange intervention is another option but the U.K. doesn't have enough currency reserves, he says. (renae.dyer@wsj.com) 

 
Companies News:

Unilever CEO Alan Jope to Retire at End of 2023

Unilever PLC said Monday that Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope has decided to retire from the company at the end of 2023 after five years in the role.

---

Anglo American Begins Copper Operations at Peru Site; Revises Production Guidance

Anglo American PLC said Monday that it has started commercial copper operations at its Quellaveco project in Peru, and narrowed 2022 guidance for copper from Chile.

---

GSK PLC Names Julie Brown as New CFO; Iain Mackay to Retire in May

GSK PLC said Monday that it has appointed Julie Brown as its new chief financial officer, replacing Iain Mackay, from May 2023.

---

Pendragon Gets 29 Pence/Share Takeover Offer From Hedin Mobility

Pendragon PLC said Monday that it has received a 29-pence-a-share takeover offer from Hedin Mobility Group AB.

---

Babcock International Five-Month Performance in Line With Views

Babcock International Group PLC said Monday that its performance for the first five months of fiscal 2023 was within the board's expectations, and that the market backdrop remains dynamic.

---

Sainsbury's Talks with LXI REIT Over Sale of 18 Stores Collapse

J Sainsbury PLC said Monday that it is no longer in discussions with LXI REIT PLC over the sale and leaseback of a portfolio of 18 supermarket stores, due to LXI's market volatility concerns.

---

Next Fifteen Swung to 1H Pretax Loss as Costs Increased

Next Fifteen Communications Group PLC said Monday that it swung to a first-half pretax loss as costs increased.

---

Christie Group 1H Pretax Profit Rose on Strong Demand; Increases Dividend

Christie Group PLC said Monday that its first-half pretax profit and revenue rose amid strong demand, and raised its dividend.

---

RPS Agrees to New $690.1 Mln Takeover by Tetra Tech; Withdraws WSP Recommendation

RPS Group PLC said Monday that it has agreed to a 636 million-pound ($690.1 million) offer from Tetra Tech Inc. and has withdrawn its recommendation for the previously agreed WSP Global Inc. takeover.

---

Likewise 1H Pretax Profit Fell as Costs Increased

Likewise Group PLC said Monday that pretax profit for the first half fell as costs increased.

---

Emmerson to Place $6.0 Mln in Shares, Extends Investment for Khemisset Potash Project

Emmerson PLC said Monday that it has agreed with Global Sustainable Minerals Pte and Gold Quay Capital Pte to extend its loan notes commitment period and that it will place shares for further funding of its Khemisset potash project development.

---

Finsbury Food FY 2022 Pretax Profit Fell on Higher Costs; Revenue Up on Pandemic Recovery

Finsbury Food Group PLC said Monday that fiscal 2022 pretax profit fell after booking higher costs, and that although there wasn't any certainty yet regarding the real effect of the inflationary environment the company remained confident in its strategy.

---

MusicMagpie Shares Plunge on Lowered 2022 Profit Views Amid Worsening Economic Outlook

Shares in MusicMagpie PLC plunged 40% on Monday after it said in a performance update that it now expects profit for the year to be below expectations due to the worsening economic outlook and increasing cost-of-living pressures in the U.K.

---

Vast Resources to Raise GBP656,000 in Discounted Placing, Shares Fall

Shares in Vast Resources PLC fell Monday after it said that it will raise 656,000 pounds ($711,760) via a discounted share placing, and that it will use the funds to support company operations over the next weeks after an exporting delay.

---

Tavistock Investments FY 2022 Pretax Profit Rose Significantly; Shares Jump

Shares in Tavistock Investments PLC rose Monday after the company said that its fiscal 2022 pretax profit increased significantly on the disposal of its wealth division.

---

CPPGroup Swung to 1H Profit; Suspends Dividends Amid Strategy Review

CPPGroup PLC said Monday that it swung to a pretax profit for the first half after booking strength in its Indian and Turkish operations, and that it is suspending dividend payments pending the completion of a strategy review.

---

Frenkel Topping 1H Pretax Profit Fell On Higher Costs, Assets Under Management Rose

Frenkel Topping Group PLC said Monday that pretax profit for the first half of 2022 fell slightly, but in line with the board expectations, as the company booked higher finance costs, while assets under management remained resilient despite the challenging backdrop.

---

Gemfields 1H Net Profit More Than Doubled as Normal Auction Schedule Resumed

Gemfields Group Ltd. said Monday that it expects to report a net profit of $56.7 million for the first half compared with $23.8 million a year earlier as it returned to its normal auction schedule.

---

SpaceandPeople 1H Pretax Loss Widened on Higher Costs

SpaceandPeople PLC said Monday that its first-half pretax loss widened after booking higher costs, and that it anticipates that higher energy costs and inflation will have an effect on discretionary spending in the run up to Christmas.

---

Eckoh's Five-Month Performance in Line With Views

Eckoh PLC said Monday that its performance in the first five months of fiscal 2023 was in line with market expectations.

---

Concurrent Technologies Shares Drop After 1H Profit Fall, Dividend Suspension

Shares in Concurrent Technologies PLC fell 22% on Monday after the company said that pretax profit and revenue fell in the first half of 2022, and that it was suspending the interim dividend amid component supply issues.

---

Xpediator Shares Fall on Lower 1H Pretax Profit Despite Higher Revenue

Xpediator PLC shares fell Monday after it said first-half pretax profit fell despite an increase in revenue, and didn't declare a dividend. 

 
Market Talk:

Pound's Slide Signals Loss of Confidence in UK Policy

0849 GMT - Monday's steep slide in the pound and sharp rise in U.K. gilt yields following Friday's expensive tax cuts, on top of measures to cap energy prices, signal that investors are losing confidence in domestic economic policy, MUFG currency analyst Lee Hardman says in a note to clients. With comments from U.K. finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng over the weekend that more tax cuts are on the way, the Bank of England will need to act quickly to restore confidence, Hardman says. "Without timely policy action this week cable could quickly fall below parity." GBP/USD falls 1.3% to 1.0681, having dropped as low as 1.0349 overnight, according to FactSet. (jessica.fleetham@wsj.com)

UK Fiscal Stimulus Looks Unlikely to Revive Economy Next Year

0834 GMT - The measures outlined by the U.K. government on Friday aren't likely to revitalize the economy, Pantheon Macroeconomics' chief U.K. economist Samuel Tombs says in a note. Tax cuts are expected to disproportionately benefit the top 1% of earners and are thus unlikely to boost demand significantly, while many households are set to be worse off because the depreciation of the sterling could raise price levels by 1.5%, he says. "The outlook for growth next year hasn't been enhanced by these tax cuts," Tombs says. "The government will have to focus much more on initiatives to boost labour supply to have even a remote chance of hitting its target of raising the trend rate of GDP growth to 2.5% a year," he says. (xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com)


Contact: London NewsPlus; paul.larkins@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-26-22 0529ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC -1.84% 2620 Delayed Quote.-11.47%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.07% 0.60497 Delayed Quote.12.16%
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC -0.85% 303.4 Delayed Quote.-3.95%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.00% 1.65244 Delayed Quote.-10.83%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.01% 1.46513 Delayed Quote.-13.75%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.02% 154.873 Delayed Quote.-0.11%
BRITISH POUND / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (GBP/NZD) -0.06% 1.8787 Delayed Quote.-4.50%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) 0.11% 1.06158 Delayed Quote.-13.78%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.22% 1.07696 Delayed Quote.-19.80%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.05% 0.682543 Delayed Quote.15.94%
CONCURRENT TECHNOLOGIES PLC -13.07% 72.155 Delayed Quote.7.10%
CPPGROUP PLC -12.78% 157 Delayed Quote.-55.77%
DYNAMIC HOLDING CO., LTD. -1.88% 18.3 End-of-day quote.-19.21%
ECKOH PLC 0.00% 40 Delayed Quote.-24.53%
EMMERSON PLC 9.07% 5.999 Delayed Quote.-19.12%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.27% 0.89969 Delayed Quote.6.25%
FINSBURY FOOD GROUP PLC -2.62% 76.4401 Delayed Quote.-21.50%
FRENKEL TOPPING GROUP PLC -2.26% 65 Delayed Quote.-13.07%
GEMFIELDS GROUP LIMITED -3.49% 3.6 End-of-day quote.18.42%
GSK PLC 0.06% 1314 Delayed Quote.-20.10%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.40% 0.011403 Delayed Quote.14.34%
J SAINSBURY PLC 0.10% 193.15 Delayed Quote.-30.04%
LIKEWISE GROUP PLC 0.93% 21.69999 Delayed Quote.-53.76%
LXI REIT PLC -1.76% 125.348 Delayed Quote.-12.00%
MSCI PERU (GDTR) -4.70% 4662.29 Real-time Quote.-4.20%
MUSICMAGPIE PLC -70.01% 8.2483 Delayed Quote.-83.58%
NEXT FIFTEEN COMMUNICATIONS GROUP PLC -1.61% 854 Delayed Quote.-35.22%
PENDRAGON PLC 19.38% 27.1 Delayed Quote.-2.16%
RPS GROUP PLC 12.08% 231.111 Delayed Quote.67.21%
SPACEANDPEOPLE PLC 5.03% 102.4 Delayed Quote.-9.30%
TETRA TECH, INC. -0.38% 127.16 Delayed Quote.-25.11%
UNILEVER PLC 1.24% 4076.5 Delayed Quote.2.05%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.22% 0.928514 Delayed Quote.24.69%
VAST RESOURCES PLC -21.52% 0.412 Delayed Quote.-69.12%
WSP GLOBAL INC. -0.44% 152.38 Delayed Quote.-17.02%
XPEDIATOR PLC -14.24% 28.3 Delayed Quote.-28.26%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:38aGerman chancellor Scholz tests positive for coronavirus - ntv
RE
05:36aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
05:36aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Wobble on Worries Over Global Economy
DJ
05:35aTwo more suspects arrested over Oslo gay bar shooting
RE
05:34aInvictus Energy starts drilling first exploration well in Zimbabwe
RE
05:32aBank of England unveils new bank stress test scenario
RE
05:30aBOE Unlikely to Deliver Emergency Rate Rise as Pound Plunges, Says ING
DJ
05:29aDeath toll rises to 13 in Russian school shooting - TASS
RE
05:22aJapan likely spent $25 billion for Sept 22 FX intervention - estimates
RE
05:22aCurrencies hit over two-year lows as dollar rules
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's yuan hits 28-month low despite fresh policy step, nears daily d..
2Shares in French TV company M6 soar on takeover offers
3Google says shared network costs is 10-year-old idea, bad for consumers
4Credit Suisse: pressing ahead with divestitures, asset sales
5Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with..

HOT NEWS