Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BOE's Haldane predicts possible double-digit annual growth rate in UK a year ahead -Daily Mail

02/11/2021 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Britain's annual economic growth rate could be in double digits a year from now, the Bank of England's chief economist Andy Haldane wrote in a Daily Mail column published online late on Thursday.

Economic recovery should be "one to remember, after a year to forget," Haldane wrote https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9251595/Bank-England-chief-economist-predicts-Britain-roar-spending-boom.html.

The central banker predicted that British households would have amassed "accidental savings" of up to a massive 250 billion pounds ($345.30 billion) and that there would be a spending boom once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted in the country. ($1 = 0.7240 pounds) (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:52pCommunications Services Up On Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
09:48pTech Up On Mixed Earnings, Bumble IPO Bump -- Tech Roundup
DJ
09:42pReddit rally in cannabis stocks stubbed out
RE
09:42pFinancials Down In Volatile Trade As Treasury Yields Are Mixed -- Financials Roundup
DJ
09:41pBOE's Haldane predicts possible double-digit annual growth rate in UK a year ahead -Daily Mail
RE
09:39pConsumer Cos Down On Mixed Jobs, Earnings Reports -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
09:38pCanada approves Air Canada purchase of Transat, with conditions
RE
09:38pStocks mostly rise as tech shares gain; oil prices slip
RE
09:34pHealth Care Up Amid Deal Activity -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
09:31pIndustrials Tick Down On Global Trade Concerns -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AURORA CANNABIS INC. : Cannabis stocks light up Reddit as sector surges to new highs
2Reddit rally in cannabis stocks stubbed out
3TESLA, INC. : ANALYSIS: Investors lukewarm on Tesla's $1.5 billion bitcoin splurge
4Fed's Powell, invoking war effort, calls for national jobs drive
5Bitcoin soars to all-time high after BNY Mellon announces crypto venture

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ