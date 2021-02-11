BOE's Haldane predicts possible double-digit annual growth rate in UK a year ahead -Daily Mail

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Britain's annual economic growth rate
could be in double digits a year from now, the Bank of England's
chief economist Andy Haldane wrote in a Daily Mail column
published online late on Thursday.
Economic recovery should be "one to remember, after a year
to forget," Haldane wrote https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9251595/Bank-England-chief-economist-predicts-Britain-roar-spending-boom.html.
The central banker predicted that British households would
have amassed "accidental savings" of up to a massive 250 billion
pounds ($345.30 billion) and that there would be a spending boom
once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted in the country.
($1 = 0.7240 pounds)
(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)