BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM’S HUMAN PHARMA UNIT HEAD BROUILLON SAYS WE ARE HOPEFUL THAT WE CAN LAUNCH SURVODUTIDE IN THE 2027/2028 TIME FRAME, DEPENDING ON TRIAL DATA
Stock market news
CAC40: sluggish start to the week, sharp deterioration in interest rates
Wall Street: calm is the order of the day, with several indicators in sight
Slovak PM says some Western states consider bilateral deals to send troops to Ukraine
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AbbVie, Doordash, Eli Lilly, Moderna, Hiscox...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Canada's finance minister says pharmacare deal no fiscal threat, Globe and Mail reports
Berkshire shares gain as 'built to last' conglomerate posts record profit