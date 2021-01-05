Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BOEM Releases Draft Environmental Analysis for Offshore Wind Energy Project

01/05/2021 | 01:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sub title
Bureau Seeks Public Comment
Release Date
01/05/2021
Contact(s)
Email
Stephen Boutwell
Phone
(202) 679-3438

WASHINGTON -- In support of President Trump's America-First Offshore Energy Strategy, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) today announced that it will publish a draft environmental analysis of the proposed South Fork Wind Farm and is requesting public comment. The draft environmental analysis, referred to as the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), analyzes the potential environmental impacts of the proposed action described in the South Fork Wind Construction and Operations Plan and reasonable alternatives to the proposed action.

'BOEM remains committed to a permitting process that reduces potential conflicts with other important uses of the ocean, such as fishing, while establishing a strong foundation for wind projects moving forward,' said BOEM Acting Director Walter Cruickshank. 'The feedback provided by our many stakeholders will help inform the Final Environmental Impact Statement and provide invaluable insight to decision makers.'

South Fork Wind is proposing to construct up to 15 wind turbines with a capacity of 6 to 12 megawatts per turbine that will be located offshore approximately 19 miles southeast of Block Island, Rhode Island, and 35 miles east of Montauk Point, New York.

The Notice of Availability (NOA) for the Draft EIS will publish in the Federal Register on Jan. 8. NOA publication opens a 45-day public comment period. During this time, BOEM will conduct three virtual public meetings and accept comments on the Draft EIS. The input received via this process will inform preparation of the Final EIS. Comments on the Draft EIS should be submitted or postmarked no later than Feb. 22.

Once the EIS is finalized, BOEM will use the findings to inform its decision on whether to approve South Fork Wind's proposed project.

Public Meetings

During the comment period, BOEM will hold three virtual public meetings where the public can learn more about: the review process, EIS schedule, potential impacts from the proposed project, and proposals to reduce such impacts. There will also be an opportunity for participants to provide comments on the Draft EIS.
The live virtual meetings will be held on the following dates and times. All times are Eastern:

  • Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 5 p.m.
  • Thursday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 5 p.m.

Registration for the virtual meetings is encouraged. Additional information about the meetings, including instructions on how to register and provide comments during the meetings, may be found on BOEM's virtual meeting room.

The virtual meeting room will be available throughout the 45-day comment period and will include a copy of the Draft EIS, fact sheets, posters, and pre-recorded presentations.

How to Comment (Starting Jan. 8, 2021)

Instructions for how to comment (either via mail or electronically) can be found here: https://www.boem.gov/renewable-energy/south-fork-wind-farm-virtual-meetings.

If you require a paper copy of the Draft EIS or public meeting materials, please contact BOEM at boempublicaffairs@boem.gov or by calling 703-787-1662. For participants without reliable internet access, BOEM will also provide call-in information for the virtual meetings.

- BOEM -

Disclaimer

BOEM - Bureau of Ocean Energy Management published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 18:33:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:58pSPLUNK STOCK : Berger Montague Investigates Alleged Securities Fraud Claims Against Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK); Lead Plaintiff Deadline is February 2, 2021
PR
01:58pTHE AMERICAN JOURNAL OF MANAGED CARE® : Adds National Pharmaceutical Council to Strategic Alliance Partnership Program
BU
01:57pHOLDCO ASSET MANAGEMENT : Issues Second Public Letter To Boston Private Financial Holdings
PR
01:56pTEXAS INSTRUMENTS : to webcast Q4 2020 and 2020 earnings conference call
PR
01:56pPlay Like a Girl Founder Dr. Kimberly Clay Featured on Impact Podcast
BU
01:55pSkylight Health Completes Acquisition of APEX Medical in Colorado with $2.5 Million in Revenue and Positive EBITDA
GL
01:55pSHAKE SHACK : rolls out Korean-style chicken sandwich
AQ
01:54pIn sudden U-turn, NYSE scraps plan to delist three Chinese telecom firms
RE
01:54pIn sudden U-turn, NYSE scraps plan to delist three Chinese telecom firms
RE
01:54pSecurity National Financial Corporation Announces Expansion Lease to R1 in its Center 53 Campus in Murray, Utah
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Wall Street ends lower on worries over Georgia elections, virus surge
2Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts
3EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS, INC. : McDonald's wants a bite of crispy chicken market with new sandwiches
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : beat 560-plane delivery goal for 2020 - sources
5PEAB AB (PUBL) : PEAB : acquires cement and mineral aggregate operations in Luleå

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ