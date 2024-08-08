By Megumi Fujikawa

TOKYO--A summary of opinions given at the Bank of Japan's last meeting suggests that some members see room for further rate hikes and policy normalization, if the economy develops in line with projections.

The central bank's policy board discussed the future course of interest rates at its latest meeting when it decided to raise its policy rate target for the first time since March, according to a summary of opinions released Thursday.

"Assuming that the price stability target will be achieved in the second half of fiscal 2025 [which ends March 2026], the bank should raise the policy interest rate to the level of the neutral interest rate toward that time," one of the nine policy board members said at the meeting held on July 30 and 31.

The member said the interest rate neutral to the economy would be at least around 1%, the opinion summary showed. The BOJ's summary of opinions doesn't identify individual speakers.

At the July meeting, the BOJ raised its policy interest rate to 0.25% from a previous range of 0% and 0.1% set in March. BOJ Gov. Kazuo Ueda said at his post-meeting news conference that the bank would continue raising interest rates if inflation grows in line with the bank's projections.

One policy board member said the 0.25% interest rate is still highly accommodative, the summary showed. "There is no change in the bank's stance to firmly support the economy," the member said.

Stock prices and the yen have swung wildly in the past week, reflecting expectations for additional rate increases by the BOJ and the prospect that Federal Reserve rate cuts will come soon. The Nikkei Stock Average on Monday suffered its biggest single-day percentage loss since 1987. The yen strengthened sharply against the dollar after Ueda's remarks.

In an apparent attempt to calm investors, Bank of Japan Deputy Gov. Shinichi Uchida said Wednesday the bank wouldn't raise rates when markets are unstable.

The July meeting summary showed there were some cautious views about future rate increases.

"Normalization of monetary policy must not be an end in itself, and future policy needs to be conducted carefully," one board member was quoted as saying.

