By Megumi Fujikawa

Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda said he told the Group of 20 forum that the bank needs to maintain its monetary policy easing stance, with inflation expected to slow soon.

Japan's consumer inflation, which was at around 3% in February, is expected to fall below the bank's 2% target toward the latter half of this fiscal year, which started in April, Mr. Ueda said at a news conference in Washington D.C.

"I explained that we will maintain current monetary easing to achieve sustainable and stable 2% inflation," he said.

