By Megumi Fujikawa

TOKYO--Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda said Monday that he would continue monetary easing for the time being because he expects inflation to start slowing down soon.

"Trend inflation is still below 2% so we need to continue monetary easing," Mr. Ueda told a parliamentary committee. He said inflation would likely fall below the central bank's 2% target in the latter half of this fiscal year ending March 2024.

The central bank needs to examine the price outlook even more carefully, as it needs to start unwinding easing once trend inflation reaches 2%, he added.

Mr. Ueda said the central bank might not be able to announce changes to its cap on 10-year Japanese government bond yields until the last minute to avoid any market confusion.

Mr. Ueda's first policy-setting meeting as BOJ governor is scheduled to be held Thursday and Friday. The central bank will release its outlook on growth and prices at the end of the two-day meeting.

