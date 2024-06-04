By Megumi Fujikawa

TOKYO--Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda reiterated Tuesday that the central bank could make further adjustments to its monetary policy if inflation grows in line with its projections.

"If there are changes to the economic and price outlook or risks surrounding that, they can also be a reason to move interest rates," Ueda told a parliamentary committee.

The BOJ's policy board is scheduled to hold a policy-setting meeting on June 13-14.

