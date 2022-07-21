BOJ Governor Kuroda's comments at news conference

July 21 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan raised its inflation
forecast on Thursday, but maintained ultra-low interest rates
and warned of risks to the economic outlook in a sign it will
remain an outlier among a global wave of central banks
tightening monetary policy.
As widely expected, the BOJ kept unchanged its -0.1% target
for short-term interest rates, and 0% for the 10-year government
bond yield by a 8-1 vote.
In fresh quarterly projections, the BOJ raised its core
consumer inflation forecast for the current fiscal year ending
in March 2023 to 2.3% from 1.9% projected in April.
It expects core consumer inflation to hit 1.4% in fiscal
2023, compared with 1.1% in April. The board cut its economic
growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 2.4% from a 2.9%
rise seen three months ago.
Following are excerpts from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's
comments at his post-meeting news conference, which was
conducted in Japanese, as translated by Reuters:
RECENT YEN WEAKNESS
"What's important is for companies that saw profits increase
from weak yen boost capital expenditure and raise wages. That
will help strengthen a positive cycle in which rising income
leads to higher spending. When we're seeing rapid currency moves
like now, companies may become hesitant of increasing capital
expenditure. Sharp yen declines are therefore undesirable. We
will work closely with the government, and monitor currency
moves and their impact on the economy carefully."
RISING PRICES
"It's true our core-core inflation forecast for fiscal 2024
remains unchanged. But the process at which inflation will pick
up is somewhat more upbeat than in April. We expect companies to
continue passing on costs to households ... What's noticeable is
that inflation expectations are rising quite a bit for
short-term, and also heightening for medium- and long-term
zones. However, we don't expect core-core inflation to
immediately hit 2%."
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; editing by Rashmi Aich)