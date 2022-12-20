Advanced search
BOJ Governor Kuroda's comments at news conference

12/20/2022 | 01:57am EST
FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference in Tokyo

(Reuters) - The Bank of Japan shocked markets on Tuesday with a surprise tweak to its bond yield controls that allows long-term interest rates to rise further, a move aimed at easing some of the costs of prolonged monetary stimulus.

But the central bank kept its yield target unchanged and said it will sharply increase bond buying, a sign the move was a fine-tuning of existing ultra-loose monetary policy rather than a withdrawal of stimulus.

Following are excerpts from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's comments at his post-meeting news conference, which was conducted in Japanese, as translated by Reuters:

MONETARY POLICY FRAMEWORK

"We are aiming to achieve inflation target stably and sustainably accompanied by wage hikes. That will take some more time. It's premature to debate specifics on changing the monetary policy framework or an exit from easy policy. When achievement of our target comes into sight, the BOJ's policy board will hold discussions on an exit strategy and offer communication to markets."

FOCUS ON IMPROVING MARKET FUNCTIONS

"Today's step is aimed at improving market functions, thereby helping enhance the effect of our monetary easing. It's therefore not an interest rate hike.

"This change will enhance the sustainability of our monetary policy framework. It's absolutely not a review that will lead to an abandonment of YCC or an exit."

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
