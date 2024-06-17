TOKYO, June 17 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda will appear in parliament from 10 a.m. (0100 GMT) on Tuesday, two sources said on Monday. (Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto, writing by Kaori Kaneko Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
