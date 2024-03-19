BOJ: IN CASE OF RAPID RISE IN LONG-TERM RATES COULD INCREASE AMOUNT OF JGB PURCHASES, CONDUCT FIXED-RATE PURCHASE OPERATIONS OF JGBS
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|162.9 JPY
|+0.45%
|+1.56%
|-
|149.9 JPY
|+0.48%
|+2.13%
|-
|190.6 JPY
|+0.40%
|+1.32%
|-
|90.89 JPY
|+0.20%
|+0.42%
|-
|97.86 JPY
|+0.06%
|+0.85%
|-
|110.6 JPY
|+0.39%
|+1.59%
|-
|1.805 JPY
|+0.33%
|+1.58%
|-
|2,734 PTS
|+0.45%
|+2.56%
|-
Australia's central bank holds rates as expected, waters down tightening bias
Bank of Japan chief proposes ending negative rates as board chair, NHK reports
Kao : Builds a Plant Factory “Smart Garden Meguri” Using Captured and Purified CO2
Metro Pacific-led consortium in talks to buy stake in Indonesian toll company for $750 million, sources say
Japanese stocks down, yen steady as markets brace for landmark BOJ shift
- Stock
- Stock market news
- Currency / Forex
- Boj: In Case Of Rapid Rise In Long-Term Rates Could Increase Amo…