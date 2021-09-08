Log in
BOJ Kuroda: Japan rates will stay low even under expansionary fiscal policy - Nikkei

09/08/2021 | 05:44am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at a news conference in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank's yield curve control policy will keep interest rates low even if fiscal policy becomes more expansionary, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Kuroda also said the BOJ has no plan to terminate its purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETF) or sell its holdings, according to an interview with the economic daily.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS