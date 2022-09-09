BOJ Kuroda joins warnings against 'rapid' yen moves after meeting PM Kishida

(Corrects spelling of PM Kishida in headline)
* Sharp FX moves undesirable - BOJ Kuroda
* Yen moving 2-3 yen per day is 'rapid' - Kuroda
* Finmin Suzuki says Tokyo ready to act, won't rule out
options
TOKYO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said rapid yen moves were undesirable after a meeting
with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday, joining a chorus of
policymakers lobbing verbal warnings over the currency's recent
sharp drop to 24-year lows.
"Sharp currency moves are undesirable as they destabilise
corporate business plans and heighten uncertainty," Kuroda told
reporters after the meeting, which he described as an occasional
catch-up by the two sides to discuss broad economic and
financial matters.
"When the yen is moving 2 to 3 yen per day, that's a rapid
move," Kuroda said, when asked about the Japanese currency's
recent fluctuations.
The dollar jumped more than 2 yen on both Tuesday and
Wednesday, reaching 144.99 per dollar - its highest since August
1998 - before stabilising.
"We will watch exchange rate moves carefully," Kuroda told
reporters after Friday's meeting with Kishida.
He added that, while the two discussed market developments
including currency moves, he did not receive any specific policy
requests from the premier.
The dollar fell to 143.10 yen following Kuroda's
remarks and extended that drop as far as 142.43. It was last
down about 1% at 142.75, marking its largest one-day drop in
about a month.
Kuroda's remarks came after Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki
said on Friday that the government would not rule out any
options on foreign exchange moves, repeating a warning by the
country's top currency diplomat, vice finance minister for
international affairs Masato Kanda, on Thursday.
"We've seen a rapid heightening of market volatility against
the background of speculative moves," Suzuki told reporters,
adding that authorities were "very concerned" about such moves.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kantaro Komiya, additional
reporting by Daniel Leussink, writing by Leika Kihara; Editing
by Chang-Ran Kim and Edmund Klamann)