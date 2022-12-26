BOJ Kuroda shuns near-term chance of exit from easy policy

TOKYO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday brushed aside the chance of a
near-term exit from ultra-loose monetary policy but voiced hope
that intensifying labour shortages will prod firms to raise
wages.
Kuroda said the BOJ's decision last week to widen the
allowance band around its yield target was aimed at enhancing
the effect of its ultra-easy monetary policy, rather than a
first step toward withdrawing its massive stimulus programme.
"This is definitely not a step toward an exit. The Bank will
aim to achieve the price target in a sustainable and stable
manner, accompanied by wage increases, by continuing with
monetary easing under yield curve control," Kuroda said in a
speech delivered to a meeting of Japan's business lobby
Keidanren.
He also said Japan's average consumer inflation will likely
slow below the BOJ's 2% target next fiscal year as the effects
of soaring import costs dissipate.
But Kuroda said wage growth will likely increase gradually
due to intensifying labour shortages and structural changes in
Japan's job market, which are leading to higher pay for
temporary workers and a rise in the number of permanent workers.
"Labour market conditions, particularly for non-regular
employees, are projected to tighten further," he said.
"As Japan's economy recovers, labour demand is expected to
increase, particularly in the face-to-face services industry,"
Kuroda said.
The BOJ shocked markets last week with a surprise tweak to
its bond yield control. The move, which allows long-term
interest rates to rise more, was aimed at easing some of the
costs of prolonged monetary stimulus.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Klamann)