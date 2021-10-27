Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BOJ Lowers Outlook for Japan Growth, Inflation

10/27/2021 | 11:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Megumi Fujikawa

TOKYO--The Bank of Japan lowered its growth forecast, reflecting supply-chain constraints that have weighed on exports and production, and said it didn't see significant inflation coming.

In its quarterly outlook report released Thursday, the bank's policy board projected the Japanese economy would expand 3.4% in the current fiscal year ending March 2022, compared with its previous projection of 3.8% released in July. It said it expects 2.9% growth in the year ending March 2023, up from a previous projection of 2.7% growth.

Japan's major auto makers are cutting back on their production plans after increasing infections in Southeast Asia caused factory shutdowns. Earlier this month, Toyota Motor Corp. said it would cut its global production by 10% to 15%, or about 100,000 to 150,000 vehicles, in November compared with an earlier plan owing to chip shortages.

Supply-side constraints have raised concerns for inflation in the U.S. and Europe. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said last week, "The risks are clearly now to longer and more-persistent bottlenecks, and thus to higher inflation."

The Bank of Japan, however, doesn't anticipate significant inflation in Japan.

The bank's policy board said it expects core consumer prices, a figure that excludes fresh food, to be flat in the year ending March 2022 and would rise 0.9% in the following year. That is below the bank's longstanding 2% inflation target. In its previous report, the bank expected core prices to rise 0.6% and 0.9% in those years, respectively.

Also on Thursday, the central bank maintained its target for short-term interest rates at minus 0.1% and its target for the 10-year Japanese government bond yield at around zero.

Write to Megumi Fujikawa at Megumi.Fujikawa@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-21 2322ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Are you partnered with the right transfer agent for your needs?
2Walmart and Gap Deepen Relationship With Launch of New Furniture Collec..
3Doha Bank Participated in the ‘Plant Million Tree' Initiative of ..
4Motor protection relay
5Financial Results

HOT NEWS