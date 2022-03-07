Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BOJ MAY DOWNGRADE ITS ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT AT NEXT WEEK'S POLICY…

03/07/2022 | 04:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOJ MAY DOWNGRADE ITS ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT AT NEXT WEEK'S POLICY MEETING - SOURCES


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.16% 85.117 Delayed Quote.1.25%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.31% 151.406 Delayed Quote.-2.49%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.05% 90.457 Delayed Quote.-1.02%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.04% 124.953 Delayed Quote.-4.14%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.55% 1.495081 Delayed Quote.-2.70%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.14% 79.128 Delayed Quote.-0.13%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.07% 115.052 Delayed Quote.-0.25%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:45aTAKE FIVE : Navigating the Ukraine crisis
RE
02:45aIran nuclear deal possible shortly if U.S. accepts Tehran's points - Iranian spokesperson
RE
02:44aMARKETMIND : Oil shock
RE
02:39aUK's Europe minister defends support for Ukrainian refugees
RE
02:38aUKRAINE UPENDS STIMULUS EXIT : Five questions for the ECB
RE
02:37aThai stock investor mood up on foreign inflows - market association
RE
02:33aGerman industrial orders rise in January on robust foreign demand
RE
02:32aOil spikes to 2008 highs as U.S., Europe mull Russian oil import ban
RE
02:31aGold above $2,000 on safe-haven appeal; nickel up over 20%
RE
02:30aChina stocks fall to 20-month low amid Ukraine crisis, COVID-19 outbreaks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fighting traps residents in Mariupol; Putin calls on Ukraine to surrend..
2Oil storms higher, stocks and euro dumped
3Analysis: Confusion, but not panic, reigns in global finance in Russia'..
4Ukraine upends stimulus exit: Five questions for the ECB
5WRAPUP 3-China's export growth slows, Ukraine crisis poses risk

HOT NEWS