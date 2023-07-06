BOJ'S UCHIDA: RAPID, ONE-SIDED YEN DECLINES ARE UNDESIRABLE, FX MUST MOVE STABLY REFLECTING ECONOMIC FUNDAMENTALS - NIKKEI
Today at 05:24 pm
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|156.8750 JPY
|+0.01%
|-0.29%
|-
|144.0530 JPY
|-0.31%
|-0.51%
|-
|183.4950 JPY
|-0.04%
|+0.49%
|-
|32773.02 PTS
|-1.70%
|-1.27%
|-
|88.6910 JPY
|-0.63%
|+1.14%
|-
|95.4410 JPY
|-0.75%
|+0.16%
|-
|107.7740 JPY
|-0.91%
|-1.06%
|-
|1.7418 JPY
|-0.75%
|-1.10%
|-
|2277.08 PTS
|-1.26%
|-0.94%
|-
