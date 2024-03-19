BOJ: UNDERLYING CPI INFLATION LIKELY TO INCREASE GRADUALLY TOWARD ACHIEVING PRICE TARGET
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|162.9 JPY
|+0.44%
|+1.59%
|-
|149.8 JPY
|+0.42%
|+2.10%
|-
|190.6 JPY
|+0.39%
|+1.34%
|-
|90.92 JPY
|+0.23%
|+0.45%
|-
|97.93 JPY
|+0.13%
|+0.92%
|-
|110.6 JPY
|+0.36%
|+1.60%
|-
|1.805 JPY
|+0.33%
|+1.58%
|-
|2,739 PTS
|+0.62%
|+2.70%
|-
Australia's central bank holds rates as expected, waters down tightening bias
Bank of Japan chief proposes ending negative rates as board chair, NHK reports
BOJ Governor Ueda proposes ending negative rates as board chair - NHK
Metro Pacific-led consortium in talks to buy stake in Indonesian toll company for $750 million, sources say
Japanese stocks down, yen steady as markets brace for landmark BOJ shift
Kao : Builds a Plant Factory “Smart Garden Meguri” Using Captured and Purified CO2
- Stock
- Stock market news
- Currency / Forex
- Boj: Underlying Cpi Inflation Likely To Increase Gradually Towar…