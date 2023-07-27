BOJ WOULD CONSIDER TIMING OF ANY SUCH MOVES CAREFULLY AFTER GAUGING OUTLOOK FOR LONG-TERM YIELDS FOLLOWING POLICY SHIFT- NIKKEI
Today at 01:07 pm
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|154.2100 JPY
|-0.83%
|-0.89%
|-
|140.2585 JPY
|-0.08%
|+1.06%
|-
|180.0905 JPY
|-0.75%
|+0.29%
|-
|32891.16 PTS
|+0.68%
|+1.23%
|-
|87.5000 JPY
|+0.36%
|+0.09%
|-
|94.9990 JPY
|+0.11%
|+0.50%
|-
|106.9210 JPY
|+0.59%
|+0.82%
|-
|1.7174 JPY
|+0.35%
|+0.87%
|-
|2295.14 PTS
|+0.53%
|+0.71%
|-
Most Read News
Step by step
Last night, the US central bank announced its impending rate increase. Investors had hoped to see the Fed's attitude relaxing, but, the Fed, instead kept a very tough stance on future monetary policy. The quarterly disclosures are still happening today, and almost 150 companies with a market valuation of over $10 billion are concerned, including Samsung, Amazon, and L'Oréal, to name just a few notable examples from the USA, Europe, and Asia.
Volkswagen Confirms 2023 Guidance After Higher Revenue, Lower Aftertax Earnings in 2Q
Today at 01:57 am