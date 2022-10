TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said on Friday it will make changes to the way it buys exchange-traded funds (ETF) under its massive stimulus programme, starting on Dec. 1.

Under the revised rule, the central bank will take into account the holding cost of each ETFs and select those with the lowest trust fee ratio in making purchases. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim Editing by Shri Navaratnam)