BOJ, battling rising yields, will conduct emergency bond buying for 2nd day

TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said on
Friday it would conduct emergency bond buying operations for a
second day, as the 20-year government bond yield rose to a new
high in a further challenge to the central bank's resolve to
defend its easy policy stance.
In its latest move to curb elevated yields, the BOJ said it
would conduct an emergency operations, offering to buy 100
billion yen ($665.56 million) of bonds with maturities between
10 and 25 years.
The BOJ conducted a similar operation on Thursday only to
see yields on some notes rising to multi-year highs.
"Going forward, the Bank of Japan will have to repeat
emergency operations to contain a sharp rise in yields on
super-long JGBs," said Ataru Okumura, strategist at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
"But upward pressure on the 10-year bond yields is getting
stronger, because not just super-long yields, but yields on
shorter ended notes are rising."
The central bank remains an outlier among a global wave of
monetary policy tightening to combat soaring inflation, as it
focuses on underpinning a fragile economy.
The divergence in policy and widening yield gap between the
U.S. and Japanese economies have driven the yen's sharp declines
against the dollar this year, with the yen tumbling to
a fresh 32-year low beyond 150 yen to the dollar on Thursday.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yield hit fresh 14-year
peaks on Thursday.
After the BOJ's announcement, the yields on 20-year bonds
rose to 1. 170%, its highest since August 2015,
after the announcement.
Yields on the benchmark 10-year yields are at
0.25% at the top of the ceiling of BOJ's policy band, having
breached that level for two straight sessions this week.
Yields on nine-year bonds, which are outside
the BOJ's target window, have risen to 0.321% in early trade..
Under its yield-curve control policy, the BOJ pledges to cap
the 10-year JGB yield around 0% to keep borrowing costs low and
stimulate the economy.
The central bank also increased the amounts of bonds it
would buy at its planned operations, offering to buy 500 billion
yen of bonds with one- to three-year maturity, and 575 billion
yen of bonds with 3- to 5-year maturity.
Additionally, the bank would offer to buy 650 billion yen of
5- to 10-year bonds, up from planned 550 billion yen.
($1 = 150.2000 yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Christian Schmollinger &
Shri Navaratnam)