TOKYO, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Hajime Takata said on Thursday that the central bank needs to consider "nimble and flexible responses" including ending easy policies such as negative interest rates and yield curve control.

"Achievement of the 2% inflation target is becoming in sight," Takata told business leaders at the western Japanese city of Otsu, Shiga Prefecture. The text of his speech was posted on the BOJ website.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Kim Coghill)