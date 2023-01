Under the amended rules, the central bank can offer funds of up to 10 years against collateral to financial institutions for both fixed- and variable-rate loans.

After announcing the new rules, the BOJ said it will offer five-year loans under the fund-supply operation with a duration of between Jan. 24, 2023 and Jan. 24, 2028.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Christopher Cushing)