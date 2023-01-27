Advanced search
BOJ deploys funds-supply tool again as yields creep up

01/27/2023 | 12:05am EST
A man walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said on Friday it will extend five-year loans against collateral to financial institutions, the second time it has made such an offer after ramping up the funds-supply operation this month as a tool to defend its yield control policy.

The central bank will conduct the funds-supply operation on Tuesday, under which it will offer loans with a five-year duration from Feb. 1, according to a statement.

The amount of loans to be offered will be announced on Tuesday, it added.

The announcement came after the 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield crept up near the BOJ's 0.5% cap on Friday, partly on data showing core consumer inflation in Japan's capital Tokyo hit a near 42-year high of 4.3% in January.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.12% 92.44 Delayed Quote.2.70%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.18% 160.874 Delayed Quote.1.20%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.03% 97.44 Delayed Quote.0.64%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.09% 141.281 Delayed Quote.1.03%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.31% 1.594718 Delayed Quote.0.65%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.17% 84.382 Delayed Quote.1.56%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.11% 129.949 Delayed Quote.-0.68%
