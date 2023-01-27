BOJ deploys funds-supply tool again as yields creep up

The central bank will conduct the funds-supply operation on Tuesday, under which it will offer loans with a five-year duration from Feb. 1, according to a statement.

The amount of loans to be offered will be announced on Tuesday, it added.

The announcement came after the 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield crept up near the BOJ's 0.5% cap on Friday, partly on data showing core consumer inflation in Japan's capital Tokyo hit a near 42-year high of 4.3% in January.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)