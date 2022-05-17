BOJ deputy vows to maintain monetary stimulus despite price pressures

TOKYO, May 17 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan must maintain
current monetary stimulus to create sustainable increases in
prices, corporate profits, jobs and wages, its deputy governor
said on Tuesday, dismissing speculation about an early exit from
accommodative settings.
With inflation in Japan far below levels in the United
States and elsewhere, the BOJ is lagging well behind other major
central banks in dialing back crisis-mode stimulus.
However, surging global commodity prices and the weakening
yen have boosted the cost-push inflation, raising speculation
among investors that the BOJ may shift away from its current
stimulus policy.
Masayoshi Amamiya shrugged off the chance of early exit from
stimulus policy.
"What's important is to continue our powerful monetary
easing to firmly support economic activity of companies and
households," Amamiya told lawmakers.
If monetary stimulus is reduced now, that would cause
downward pressure on the economy, making 2% inflation even more
of a distant target, Amamiya added.
Amamiya and finance minister Shunichi Suzuki, both appearing
in the same parliament session, warned against the yen's rapid
weakening, calling recent excess volatility in the foreign
exchange market "undesirable".
Suzuki said he was communicating with U.S. and other
currency authorities to respond to currency moves as
appropriate, following the Group of Seven (G7) advanced nations'
agreement on currencies.
That agreement calls for market-determined exchange rates
and the need to consult with G7 members on action in the
currency market while acknowledging the adverse effects excess
volatility and disorderly movements can have on economy.
The Ministry of Finance, which is responsible for currency
policy, holds foreign reserves worth $1.35 trillion that it can
use when needed for currency intervention through the BOJ,
Suzuki said, without elaborating.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and
Sam Holmes)