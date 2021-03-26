BOJ forms panel to help guide c.bank digital currency experiment

* Move aimed at gaining expertise, support from private
sector
* BOJ not planning to issue CBDC now but must be ready -
official
* CBDC may one day play key role in global settlements - BOJ
* BOJ to begin 1st phase of CBDC experiment next month
TOKYO, March 26 (Reuters) - Set to begin experimenting in
how to operate a central bank digital currency, the Bank of
Japan said on Friday that it has formed a committee bringing
together policymakers and lobbyists from the banking and finance
sector to help with the project.
"While there is no change in the BOJ's stance it currently
has no plan to issue a central bank digital currency, we believe
that initiating experiments at this stage is a necessary step,"
BOJ Executive Director Shinichi Uchida said in opening remarks
at the first meeting of the committee held on Friday.
The first phase of experimenting with a central bank digital
currency (CBDC) will begin in April, and the BOJ aims to draw on
the private sector for support and expertise.
The central bank will begin feasibility tests from April on
the core functions and features required for CBDC. If necessary,
the BOJ would then move ahead to a pilot programme that involves
private payment service providers and end users, Uchida said.
Stressing the need to prepare, Uchida said that a CBDC could
one day play a key role in global payments and settlements.
The committee consists of BOJ, Ministry of Finance and
Financial Services Agency executives, as well as lobbyists from
the banking and finance sector. Its next meeting is scheduled
around September or October.
The BOJ last October announced plans to begin experimenting
on how to operate its own digital currency, joining efforts by
other central banks to catch up to the rapid innovation achieved
by the private-sector.
