BOJ may offer bleaker view on economy next week on COVID-19 hit - sources

TOKYO, March 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan may downgrade
its economic assessment at next week's policy meeting as a spike
in Omicron COVID-19 infections dealt a bigger-than-expected blow
to consumption, said four sources familiar with its thinking.
The central bank may also warn of heightening economic risks
from the Ukraine crisis, which threatens to dent consumption and
corporate profits through soaring energy costs, they said.
"After recovering late last year, consumption seem to have
slumped as Omicron and coronavirus curbs kept people home," said
one of the sources, a view echoed by three more sources.
"The economy didn't do well in the first quarter," and may
struggle to gain momentum due to the fallout from the war in
Ukraine, a second source said.
At the two-day meeting ending on March 18, the BOJ will thus
consider offering a bleaker view on the economy and consumption
compared with its previous meeting in January, the sources said.
In January, the BOJ said the economy and consumption were
"showing clearer signs of pick-up."
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Toby Chopra)