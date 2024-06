TOKYO, June 18 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Tuesday there was a chance the central bank could raise interest rates next month, depending on the economic data available at the time.

Speaking in parliament, Ueda also said the central bank needs to spend "a bit more time" to judge whether underlying inflation is on track to sustainably achieve its 2% target. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)