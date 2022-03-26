Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BOJ must keep easy policy even as prices rise - senior govt official

03/26/2022 | 06:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan must maintain its massive monetary stimulus as dealing with cost-push inflation with policy tightening would be difficult, deputy chief cabinet secretary Seiji Kihara said on Sunday.

Prospects of steady U.S. interest rate hikes and the BOJ's pledge to keep monetary policy ultra-low have pushed the yen to multi-year lows against the dollar, a move that inflates Japan's already rising cost for importing fuel and raw material.

"It's hard to tighten monetary policy to deal with cost-push inflation, which means monetary policy must remain loose," Kihara told a television programme.

"Fiscal policy must therefore play a role," in cushioning the blow from rising fuel and other living costs, he said.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said the government will compile a fresh relief package by the end of April to mitigate the burden on households and companies from rising prices.

The package will include steps to ease the strain from rising oil prices and help firms pay higher wages, Kihara said.

Subsidies are among tools that can flexibly deal with the immediate hit from rising prices, though tax cuts would not be ruled out in deliberating the package, he said.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.17% 91.71 Delayed Quote.9.95%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.24% 161.012 Delayed Quote.3.65%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.04% 1.3188 Delayed Quote.-2.48%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.12% 97.831 Delayed Quote.7.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.32% 0.801 Delayed Quote.0.96%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.02% 134.04 Delayed Quote.2.91%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.24% 1.0982 Delayed Quote.-3.18%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.13% 1.602436 Delayed Quote.3.84%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.07% 0.013115 Delayed Quote.-2.41%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.00% 0.7597 Delayed Quote.-4.14%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.39% 119.24 Delayed Quote.51.78%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.09% 85.118 Delayed Quote.8.22%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.11% 0.6971 Delayed Quote.1.86%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.24% 122.06 Delayed Quote.6.33%
WTI 0.57% 112.635 Delayed Quote.48.62%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:19aRockets strike Ukraine's Lviv as Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'
RE
12:08aExplainer-How black boxes of crashed Chinese jet will be handled
RE
12:08aExplainer-How black boxes of crashed Chinese jet will be handled
RE
12:04aBlinken to attend Israeli-Arab summit, eyes Iran and Ukraine in Mideast tour
RE
03/26China finds second black box of crashed plane - state media
RE
03/26China finds second black box of crashed plane - state media
RE
03/26Grocery workers vote to strike if needed in South California for higher wages
RE
03/26Rockets strike Ukraine's Lviv as Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'
RE
03/26Hong Kong says to halve flight suspension rule to seven days
RE
03/26Nursing grievances over 2020, Trump returns to Georgia seeking allies
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rockets hit western Ukraine as Biden visits Poland, decries Putin
2Auchan CEO says company plans to remain in Russia
3Elon Musk giving 'serious thought' to build a new social media platform
4Hang Seng Bank : and The Hong Kong Council of Social Service Team Up to..
5Tatung : On behalf of TATUNG CONSUMER PRODUCTS CO., LTD. to announce th..

HOT NEWS