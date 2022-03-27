Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BOJ offers to buy unlimited 10-year bonds to defend yield ceiling

03/27/2022 | 11:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Monday offered to buy unlimited amounts of 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) at 0.25%, stepping into the market to defend its implicit yield cap for the second time this year.

The move came after the 10-year JGB yield crept up to a six-year high of 0.245% in early trade, just a half of a basis point shy of the BOJ's tolerance ceiling under its yield curve control policy.

The offer, which is the first since Feb. 10 and to be executed on Tuesday, pushed the dollar to a more than six-year high of 123.03 yen as investors focused on prospects of widening U.S-Japan interest rate differentials.

"The move, which was largely anticipated, will help curb rises in JGB yields," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

"This operation is a message from the BOJ that it will maintain ultra-easy policy for the time being," he said.

The 10-year JGB yield has been creeping up in tandem with a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates, as investors have priced in the prospect of aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Markets had been focusing on when the BOJ could step in to defend the 0.25% ceiling, after refraining to do so on Friday as the 10-year yield topped the level at which the central bank had offered to buy an unlimited amount in February.

"In light of recent moves in long-term interest rates, we made the offer to ensure we abide by the board's guidance to have the 10-year JGB yield move around the 0% target," a BOJ official told Reuters.

The BOJ's current guidance is that it will allow the 10-year yield to move flexibly around its 0% target as long as it stays below the 0.25% upper limit, though it will take into account not just the level but the speed of any rise in yields.

The 10-year JGB yield has been creeping up in tandem with a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates, as investors have priced in the prospect of aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve over the course of this year.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has repeatedly said the central bank would maintain interest rates at the current ultra-low levels, given the fragile economic recovery and as inflation remains well below its 2% target.

While the offer drew no bids from financial institutions on Monday, the BOJ's announcement will effectively discourage market players from driving up the 10-year yield above 0.25%, analysts say.

But some market players doubt how long the BOJ can continue defending the ceiling, as making frequent offers for unlimited buying could weaken the yen further and inflate Japan's already surging import costs.

"Making offers for unlimited bond buying too frequently may cast doubt over the feasibility of yield curve control," said Shotaro Kugo, an economist at Daiwa Institute of Research.

"It may also draw unwanted public attention over the weak yen, so the BOJ probably wants to avoid stepping in too often."

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Additional reporting by Kantaro Komiya and Takahiko Wada; Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Stephen Coates and Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Leika Kihara


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.78% 92.606 Delayed Quote.9.74%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.48% 161.824 Delayed Quote.3.38%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.14% 1.31529 Delayed Quote.-2.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.60% 98.493 Delayed Quote.7.43%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.03% 0.80044 Delayed Quote.1.28%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.36% 134.755 Delayed Quote.2.43%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.27% 1.0952 Delayed Quote.-3.41%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.65% 1.612877 Delayed Quote.3.70%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.13% 0.013098 Delayed Quote.-2.34%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.25% 0.7579 Delayed Quote.-4.14%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.54% 85.498 Delayed Quote.8.12%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.10% 0.69492 Delayed Quote.1.97%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.64% 123.028 Delayed Quote.6.08%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:22aShanghai suspends land sales citing COVID measures
RE
12:16aUN Security Council asks Taliban to allow Afghan girls to attend school
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aIndian shares slip for fourth day; PVR, INOX soar on merger
RE
03/27Australia, NZ dollars bridge yield gulf to reach 7-year peaks on yen
RE
03/27Yen tumbles as BOJ intervenes to keep bond yields pinned down
RE
03/27Yen tumbles as BOJ intervenes to keep bond yields pinned down
RE
03/27'CODA' wins best picture in a streaming first at the Oscars
RE
03/27'CODA' wins best picture in a streaming first at the Oscars
RE
03/27BOJ offers to buy unlimited 10-year bonds to defend yield ceiling
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Sinopec plans its biggest capital expenditure in history
2Ukraine ready to discuss adopting neutral status in Russia peace deal -..
3Ukraine willing to be neutral, says Russia wants to split nation
4Russia's Gazprom seeks gas payments in euros from India's GAIL -sources
5Australia, NZ dollars bridge yield gulf to reach 7-year peaks on yen

HOT NEWS