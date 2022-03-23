BOJ policymaker warns of risks to Japan's recovery from Ukraine crisis

* BOJ must focus on downside risks to economy - Kataoka
* Jan BOJ minutes show growing focus on inflationary
pressure
* Wage growth key to sustained rise in inflation - minutes
* March factory activity sped up in March - survey
TOKYO, March 24 (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine
will weigh on global growth and heighten risks to Japan's
economic recovery, a central bank policymaker said on Thursday,
highlighting the need to keep monetary policy ultra-loose even
as inflation perks up.
While consumer inflation may briefly exceed 1.5%, it likely
won't gain momentum to sustainably head toward the Bank of
Japan's 2% target, said Goushi Kataoka, who has been a sole
proponent to ramp up monetary stimulus.
"Disruptions in Russia-related trade will weigh not just on
Russia's economy but global growth by prolonging worldwide
supply constraints," Kataoka told business leaders in a speech.
"For the time being, we must pay attention to downside risks
to Japan's economy...as well as upside risks to prices."
While supporting the economy remains a priority over the
fight against inflation, BOJ policymakers were paying more
attention to rising inflationary pressures even before Russia's
invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
At their January gathering, bank board members agreed that
consumer inflation may overshoot their expectations if companies
pass on rising costs quicker than forecast, minutes of the
meeting showed on Thursday.
"Many companies are feeling the limit of sticking to a
business model that was effective during deflation. As they
change their price-setting behaviour, inflationary pressure may
heighten," one member was quoted as saying.
"We're seeing stock prices rise for companies that hike
prices," another member said. "Price hikes may broaden, and
heighten medium- to long-term inflation expectations."
Many members said they were closely watching wages, which
make up a big component of service costs and determine the
extent to which households can absorb price hikes, the minutes
showed.
Japan has lagged other advanced nations in recovering from
the pandemic slump, with economic growth seen stalling in the
current quarter due to weak consumption.
In a glimmer of hope, a survey released on Thursday showed
Japan's manufacturing activity sped up in March as falling
COVID-19 cases helped lift orders.
But soaring fuel and grain costs are adding pains to
resource-poor Japan by pushing up import costs, casting doubt on
the BOJ's view the world's third-largest economy is headed for a
moderate recovery.
At last week's meeting, the BOJ downgraded its economic
assessment and warned of heightening risks from the Ukraine
crisis in a sign it was in no rush to dial back stimulus.
Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.6% in February from a
year earlier, marking the fastest pace in two years but still
well below the BOJ's 2% target, as weak household spending
discouraged firms from passing on soaring raw material costs.
While many analysts expect rising fuel costs to push up core
consumer inflation near 2% in coming months, there is
uncertainty on whether the increase will be sustained as slow
wage growth weighs on consumption.
The BOJ has repeatedly stressed its resolve to maintain its
massive stimulus for the time being, even as other major central
banks eye exits from crisis-mode policies.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Jane Wardell and Sam
Holmes)