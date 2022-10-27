Advanced search
BOJ raises inflation forecasts, keeps ultra-low rates

10/27/2022 | 11:06pm EDT
A man walks past Bank of Japan's headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan raised its inflation forecasts on Friday but maintained ultra-low interest rates, remaining a dovish outlier among a global wave of central banks tightening monetary policy.

As widely expected, the BOJ kept unchanged its -0.1% target for short-term interest rates, and 0% for the 10-year government bond yield by a unanimous vote.

It also maintained its dovish policy guidance that pledges to ramp up stimulus as needed, and projecting that short- and long-term interest rates will move at "current or lower levels."

In a quarterly review of its projections released on Friday, the central bank said it expects core consumer inflation to hit 2.9% in the current fiscal year ending in March 2023 and 1.6% the following year. It projects inflation to hit 1.6% in fiscal 2024.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Tetsushi Kajimoto, Kantaro Komiya and Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.34% 94.675 Delayed Quote.13.04%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.05% 169.246 Delayed Quote.8.87%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.17% 108.03 Delayed Quote.19.31%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.13% 145.988 Delayed Quote.12.66%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.02% 1.7756 Delayed Quote.15.65%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.63% 85.76 Delayed Quote.7.92%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.10% 146.132 Delayed Quote.28.60%
