Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BOJ rolls out climate scheme, to disburse first loans late December

09/22/2021 | 12:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask stands in front of the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo

* BOJ will begin accepting applications from Wednesday

* BOJ says to offer climate loans twice a year

* Financial institutions required to disclose loan targets

TOKYO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said on Wednesday it will begin disbursing loans in late December under a new scheme targeting activities aimed at combating climate change, as part of efforts to align itself with a global push toward a greener society.

The central bank will begin accepting applications on Wednesday from financial institutions seeking to tap the new scheme. After the December disbursement, loans will be offered about twice a year, the BOJ said in a statement.

Financial institutions will be required to disclose targets and actual results on green investment and loans, as well as what steps they are taking to meet proposed disclosure rules set by the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), the central bank said.

The central bank decided on the details of the scheme during its two-day rate review, which ended on Wednesday.

The BOJ's green plans come as other major central banks seek to use their institutional heft to tackle climate change.

In July, the BOJ laid out an outline of the climate scheme under which it will offer zero-interest loans that can be rolled over until 2030 to banks that boost green and sustainable loans.

Since then, the central bank has been exchanging views with financial institutions to sort out details, such as disclosure rules and frequency of market operations.

The TCFD is an international body created by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) to develop disclosure rules on climate-related financial risks for companies, banks and investors. (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Additional reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:28aGold inches higher ahead of Fed policy decision
RE
12:28aU.S. solar companies warn that proposed tariffs would devastate new projects
RE
12:21aChina Evergrande unit will make onshore bond coupon payments on Sept 23
RE
12:21aIndian shares open flat, Zee Entertainment jumps
RE
12:21aToast to raise $869.6 million in U.S. IPO
RE
12:18aBOJ rolls out climate scheme, to disburse first loans late December
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aTop U.S. trade official to meet WTO chief on Wednesday
RE
12:05aWith economy strong, Taiwan central bank likely to stand pat again on rates
RE
09/21China auto-chip firm Black Sesame Tech valued near $2 billion after funding from Xiaomi, others
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. FAA wants airlines to do more to address unruly passengers
2With Gucci bags and Dyson appliances, Evergrande wooed retail investors
3McDonald's Happy Meal toys to go green globally by 2025
4Wall Street ends near flat on cautious note ahead of Fed
5U.S. sues to stop American Airlines, JetBlue partnership

HOT NEWS