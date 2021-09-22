BOJ rolls out climate scheme, to disburse first loans late December

* BOJ will begin accepting applications from Wednesday
TOKYO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said on
Wednesday it will begin disbursing loans in late December under
a new scheme targeting activities aimed at combating climate
change, as part of efforts to align itself with a global push
toward a greener society.
The central bank will begin accepting applications on
Wednesday from financial institutions seeking to tap the new
scheme. After the December disbursement, loans will be offered
about twice a year, the BOJ said in a statement.
Financial institutions will be required to disclose targets
and actual results on green investment and loans, as well as
what steps they are taking to meet proposed disclosure rules set
by the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures
(TCFD), the central bank said.
The central bank decided on the details of the scheme during
its two-day rate review, which ended on Wednesday.
The BOJ's green plans come as other major central banks seek
to use their institutional heft to tackle climate change.
In July, the BOJ laid out an outline of the climate scheme
under which it will offer zero-interest loans that can be rolled
over until 2030 to banks that boost green and sustainable loans.
Since then, the central bank has been exchanging views with
financial institutions to sort out details, such as disclosure
rules and frequency of market operations.
The TCFD is an international body created by the Financial
Stability Board (FSB) to develop disclosure rules on
climate-related financial risks for companies, banks and
investors.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Additional reporting by Tetsushi
Kajimoto and Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Ana
Nicolaci da Costa)