BOJ's Kuroda Hopes to Boost Climate-Linked Loans via New Facility

The Bank of Japan's new lending facility for mitigating climate change will be more effective and flexible than purchases of green bonds, Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said Friday.

"The BOJ's action is expected to encourage banks' efforts to extend more loans related to climate change, and I believe it matches the needs of companies," Mr. Kuroda said at a news conference, noting that Japanese companies tend to rely more on loans when they raise funds for investments.

Mr. Kuroda was responding to some analysts' suggestion that green bond purchases would be more effective than a lending facility.

Earlier in the day, the bank said it will introduce a lending facility to help commercial banks finance projects connected to mitigating climate change. The bank plans to announce the outline of the facility at its next policy-setting meeting in July.

