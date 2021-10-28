BOJ's Kuroda Sees Little Risk of Rapid Inflation in Japan

By Megumi Fujikawa



Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said Thursday that Japan is unlikely to experience rapid inflation as seen in other nations, including the U.S., amid global supply shortages.

Japan's price movements are slow because recovery in demand has been sluggish, Mr. Kuroda said. He added that Japanese companies maintained employment levels during the pandemic so they were able to resume production quickly, contributing to steady prices.

The BOJ chief also said Japanese businesses tend to cut back on their profit margins to maintain sales prices, a mindset built over decades of deflation. "They may not be able to fully pass [higher costs] on to consumer prices due to Japan's corporate culture," he said.

Despite global concerns over inflation, the Bank of Japan on Thursday lowered its inflation forecast for the country. The central bank's policy board expects core consumer prices, a figure that excludes fresh food, to be flat in the year ending March 2022, down from a previous projection for a 0.6% rise.

Write to Megumi Fujikawa at megumi.fujikawa@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-21 0415ET