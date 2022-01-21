Log in
BOJ's Kuroda pledges to maintain 'extremely' accommodative policy

01/21/2022 | 08:38am EST
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda makes a speech at the University of Zurich

TOKYO (Reuters) -Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda pledged on Friday to continue an "extremely accommodative" monetary policy for the time being, unlike its counterparts in the United States and Europe, due to modest price growth.

"We're not afraid of inflation because inflation (in Japan) is so low," Kuroda said in an online seminar hosted by the World Economic Forum. "We will continue our expansionary monetary policy unlike other G7 countries," he said.

Kuroda said the Japanese economy might come under "strong downward pressure" due to a spike in cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus, adding an increase in demand in Japan has lagged other countries.

But he said the BOJ was "watching closely" for signs of change in companies' price-setting behaviour, pointing to a recent growing number of firms passing on higher costs to consumers.

Kuroda said the government's massive spending package to combat the COVID-19 pandemic helped reinvigorate the economy.

"But inflation is still below 2%. Unlike in the United States and Europe, we have to continue extremely accommodative, easy monetary policy for the time being."

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Mark Heinrich)

By Leika Kihara


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.36% 81.941 Delayed Quote.-1.26%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.36% 154.431 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.28% 90.925 Delayed Quote.0.36%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.16% 129.14 Delayed Quote.-0.88%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.20% 1.52966 Delayed Quote.-0.60%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.52% 76.524 Delayed Quote.-1.54%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.12% 113.822 Delayed Quote.-0.62%
