Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

BOJ's Kuroda says he is resolved to keep ultra-loose policy

02/25/2023 | 10:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a news conference on outskirts of Bengaluru

(Reuters) - Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Saturday stressed anew the central bank's resolve to maintain ultra-loose monetary policy, even as inflation continued to exceed its 2% target.

Japan's core consumer inflation hit a fresh 41-year high of 4.2% in January, data showed on Friday, keeping the central bank under pressure to phase out its massive stimulus programme.

"The rise in consumer inflation is driven mostly by moves by companies to pass on rising raw material costs to households," Kuroda told a news conference after attending the G20 finance leaders' gathering in Bengaluru, India.

The BOJ expects core consumer inflation to slow below 2% in both fiscal 2023 and 2024, as the effect of past rises in raw material costs fades, he said.

"It's true Japan's situation is quite different from that of the United States and advanced European countries. The BOJ must maintain current ultra-loose policy to sustainably and stably achieve its 2% target," Kuroda said.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.00% 91.775 Delayed Quote.2.58%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.03% 162.948 Delayed Quote.1.97%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.03% 100.262 Delayed Quote.2.74%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.01% 143.9 Delayed Quote.1.65%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.91% 1.647827 Delayed Quote.2.97%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.31% 84.132 Delayed Quote.0.72%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.02% 136.44 Delayed Quote.2.68%
Latest news "Economy"
11:24aArgentina in talks with IMF to ease reserves targets amid drought - sources
RE
11:12aNepal's ruling coalition in turmoil as deputy PM and 3 other ministers quit
RE
11:07aTurkey widens probe into building collapses as quake toll exceeds 50,000
RE
11:02aEl Salvador begins transfers to 'mega prison' amid gang crackdown
RE
10:42aRussia halts pipeline oil supplies to Poland, PKN Orlen says
RE
10:29aProtest in Berlin over arming Ukraine against Russia draws thousands
RE
10:13aBOJ's Kuroda says he is resolved to keep ultra-loose policy
RE
10:04aThe 'mega prison' in El Salvador's gang crackdown
RE
09:44aBuffett's Berkshire posts record annual operating profit
RE
09:23aG20 meeting: Germany regrets China's position on Ukraine war
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Buffett's Berkshire profit falls on investments, currencies
2G20 MEETING: RUSSIA, CHINA 'UPSET' BY USE OF G20 PLATFORM TO DIS…
3UniCredit may hike CEO's pay by up to 40% - newspaper
4Moderna to make milestone payments to NIH for COVID vaccine
5Buffett's Berkshire posts record annual operating profit

HOT NEWS