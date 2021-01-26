BOJ's Kuroda says monetary policy has 'some limits'
01/26/2021 | 04:28am EST
TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the fact the central bank's massive stimulus programme had failed to fire up inflation to its 2% target showed that there were "some limits" to what monetary policy can do.
Kuroda told parliament Japan must enhance the sustainability of its finances as its fiscal situation was in an "extremely serious state".
