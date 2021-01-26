Log in
BOJ's Kuroda says monetary policy has 'some limits'

01/26/2021 | 04:28am EST
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at a news conference in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the fact the central bank's massive stimulus programme had failed to fire up inflation to its 2% target showed that there were "some limits" to what monetary policy can do.

Kuroda told parliament Japan must enhance the sustainability of its finances as its fiscal situation was in an "extremely serious state".

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
