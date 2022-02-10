BOJ's Kuroda says not debating exit from easy policy -Mainichi

TOKYO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Japan's central bank is not
debating an exit from ultra-loose monetary policy, Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda has said, and will not do so during the rest of
his term through April 2023, the Mainichi newspaper reported on
Thursday.
"As long as our current price projection lives, there's no
chance we will debate (an exit policy)," the paper quoted Kuroda
as saying in an interview.
"We're not engaging in any debate of an exit. Doing so is
inappropriate given Japan's price developments."
While rising fuel costs are pushing up wholesale prices, the
chance of Japan's consumer inflation accelerating sharply was
"very small" as households have yet to become tolerant of price
hikes, Kuroda said.
"The key would be wage growth," he added, arguing that
steady increases in wages would be crucial for consumer
inflation to sustainably head toward the Bank of Japan's 2%
target.
"Japan's economic recovery is slower than that of the United
States and European countries, and (consumer) inflation is just
0.5%," Kuroda was quoted as saying.
"As such, there's no need to scale back monetary stimulus or
shift toward policy tightening. Doing so is unlikely," he added.
The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield
hit a six-year high of 0.225% on Thursday,
creeping near the implicit 0.25% cap the BOJ sets around its 0%
target, on speculation the BOJ could follow in the footsteps of
other central banks and start dialing back its massive monetary
stimulus.
