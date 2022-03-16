Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BOJ's Kuroda sees inflation remaining short of 2% target

03/16/2022 | 11:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan is unlikely to see inflation hitting a central bank target of 2%, even accounting for rising energy costs, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday, making the case for keeping monetary policy ultra-easy.

His remark highlights the widening divergence between the BOJ's dovish stance and the U.S. Federal Reserve, which raised interest rates on Wednesday for the first time since 2018 and laid out plans to keep hiking borrowing costs.

"It will take more time to achieve our 2% inflation target in a stable manner, so it's too early to debate specifics on how to exit from easy policy," Kuroda told parliament.

Analysts expect Japan's core consumer inflation, which hit 0.2% in January, to accelerate to near 2% from April as the effect of cellphone fee cuts dissipate.

The recent spike in energy and commodity prices, driven by the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia, adds to inflationary pressures with the impact likely to persist for most of this year.

Kuroda, however, played down the chance that inflation will hit 2% long enough to warrant withdrawing monetary stimulus.

"I don't think Japan is in a condition where inflation stably hits 2%, even when the impact of cellphone fee cuts taper off and energy prices rise further," he said.

When 2% inflation is achieved, the BOJ will consider exiting ultra-easy policy and disclose its plans, Kuroda said.

"In doing so, we will guide monetary policy to ensure markets including those for Japanese government bonds remain stable," he added.

At its two-day meeting ending on Friday, the BOJ is widely expected to policy steady and warn of heightening economic risks from the Ukraine crisis.

(Reporting by Leika KiharaEditing by Shri Navaratnam and Kim Coghill)

By Leika Kihara


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.26% 86.86 Delayed Quote.1.77%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.04% 156.275 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.02% 93.677 Delayed Quote.1.72%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.03% 131.071 Delayed Quote.-0.84%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.32% 1.5615 Delayed Quote.0.43%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.98% 99.66 Delayed Quote.26.70%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.11% 81.287 Delayed Quote.1.55%
REMARK HOLDINGS, INC. 3.46% 0.714 Delayed Quote.-27.99%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.07% 118.78 Delayed Quote.2.82%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -11.71% 95.75 Delayed Quote.44.72%
WTI 0.58% 96.583 Delayed Quote.34.45%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:48aOil rises after IEA supply shortfall warning
RE
12:43aFACTBOX : Global fuel subsidies ramped up to counter energy price spike
RE
12:26aNASA's big, new moon rocket set for debut in rollout to Florida launch pad
RE
12:13aPast Fed hiking cycles, from sanguine to severe, may say little about this one
RE
12:10aIndian shares rise over 1% on financials boost, Fed rate hike
RE
12:10aIndian refiner HPCL in rare buy of Russian Urals crude -sources
RE
12:05aChina's Shenzhen plans 'orderly' work resumption as COVID vigilance continues
RE
03/16S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths
RE
03/16China stocks rise on government pledges of support, Ukraine peace hopes
RE
03/16Japan spots four Russian amphibious transports sailing from Far East
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Biden calls Putin a war criminal as Russia says mission 'going to plan'
3HONG KONG SHARES OF TENCENT SET TO OPEN UP ROUGHLY 9%…
4New Zealand returns to growth in Q4 as COVID restrictions ease
5Mitsubishi Heavy Industries :

HOT NEWS