The central bank will start offering the live stream of Kuroda's briefings, in Japanese only, from the next policy-setting meeting on Oct. 28.

The YouTube channel will also be accessible through the BOJ website, the central bank said.

The BOJ has been playing catch-up with other major central banks in embracing social media and enhancing communication to better reach out to a broader public audience.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Tom Hogue)