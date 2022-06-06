Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BOJ's Kuroda vows unwavering stance in keeping ultra-easy policy

06/06/2022 | 01:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the central bank's top priority was to support the economy, stressing an unwavering commitment to maintaining "powerful" monetary stimulus.

Unlike its U.S. and European counterparts, the BOJ does not face a trade-off between the need to tame inflation and support the economy, as Japan's inflation remains modest and driven by temporary factors such as rising raw material costs, Kuroda said.

"Japan is absolutely not in a situation that warrants monetary tightening, as the economy is still in the midst of recovering from the pandemic's impact," Kuroda said in a speech.

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushes up raw material costs, Japanese households are becoming more accepting of higher price tags, Kuroda said, describing it as an "important change" from the perspective of meeting the BOJ's price target.

But Japan's consumer inflation must achieve 2% on average, not in a temporary way driven by cost-push factors, Kuroda said.

"For inflation to stably accelerate toward 2%, wage and price growth must mutually rise in a positive cycle," he said.

"The BOJ will be unwavering in its stance of maintaining powerful monetary easing, so that recent changes such as a rise in inflation expectations ... lead to sustainable price growth," he said.

On recent yen moves, Kuroda repeated his view that currency rates should move stably reflecting economic fundamentals.

While the yen's decline hurts households and retailers by boosting import costs, it helps regional areas by attracting overseas tourists as Japan re-opens its borders, Kuroda said.

"As long as the moves are stable and not very sharp, a weak yen in general is likely to have a positive impact on Japan's economy," Kuroda said.

Japan's core consumer prices in April rose 2.1% from a year earlier, exceeding the BOJ's 2% target for the first time in seven years, due largely to rising fuel and food costs.

BOJ officials have repeatedly stressed that such cost-push inflation will prove temporary and won't prompt the central bank into tightening monetary policy.

(Editing by Sam Holmes and Jacqueline Wong)

By Leika Kihara


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06/05Hong kong shares of ev maker li auto surge more than 10%…
RE
06/05BOJ's Kuroda Reaffirms Easy Policy Stance
DJ
06/05EXCLUSIVE : Nine of 12 members on axon's ai ethics board resignin…
RE
06/05EXCLUSIVE : Taser-maker axon enterprise inc is pausing developmen…
RE
06/05Zelenskiy visits towns near front line in Ukraine
RE
06/05Russian ministry website appears hacked; RIA reports users data protected
RE
06/05China's sse star 50 index up 3%…
RE
06/05Hong kong's hang seng tech index up 2%…
RE
06/05Industry steps up lobbying ahead of bumper EU climate votes
RE
06/05Thai central bank to hold rates until end-2022, calls for earlier hike grow louder
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia shares edge up with U.S. futures, oil gains
2Appen Shares Drop After Citi Downgrades Stock on Guidance Risk
3Saudi Arabia hikes July crude prices surprisingly high for Asia buyers
4Beston Global Food : Investor Roadshow Presentation
5Google ordered to pay Australian politician over defamatory YouTube vid..

HOT NEWS