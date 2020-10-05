BOJ's Kuroda warns pandemic to keep economic uncertainty 'very high'

* Japan economy picking up but risks skewed to downside -
Kuroda
* Consumer prices to keep falling for time being - Kuroda
* Adds BOJ ready to ramp up stimulus 'without hesitation'
TOKYO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said on Monday uncertainty over the country's economic
and price outlook remained "very high" as the coronavirus
pandemic continued to inflict pain on global growth.
Kuroda said the world's third-largest economy was emerging
from a severe downturn caused by the pandemic and was likely
headed for a moderate recovery.
But he stressed the central bank was ready to maintain the
range of measures put in place to ease corporate funding
strains, and to top up monetary support if needed to cushion the
economic blow from the health crisis.
"There is very high uncertainty on the economic and price
outlook. Risks are skewed to the downside," said Kuroda in a
video message to an annual meeting of securities firms.
While consumer prices will fall for the time being due to
sliding oil prices and weak demand, they are expected to rebound
as the economy emerges from the doldrums, he said.
"We will closely monitor the pandemic's impact on the
economy and markets, and won't hesitate to take additional
easing steps as needed," Kuroda said.
Japan suffered its biggest economic slump on record in the
second quarter as the pandemic and anti-virus measures crippled
demand, and analysts expect any rebound to remain modest as
fears of a second huge wave of infections weigh on consumption.
The BOJ expanded stimulus in March and April by ramping up
asset buying and creating a new lending facility to ease
corporate funding strains. It has kept policy steady since then.
