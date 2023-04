BOJ's Shimizu warns of 'extremely high' uncertainty over Japan's economy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Bank of Japan (BOJ) Assistant Governor Tokiko Shimizu said on Friday there had been "extremely high" uncertainty regarding Japan's economy, including due to slowing global growth and recent financial market stress.

"The BOJ deems it necessary to conduct monetary easing and support the economy, and provide a favourable environment for firms to raise wages," Shimizu told a seminar hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Mark Potter)