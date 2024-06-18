By Megumi Fujikawa

TOKYO--Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda reiterated Tuesday that the bank would raise interest rates if it becomes more confident about achieving its inflation target.

However, "we are still not fully confident that it will definitely come true," Ueda told a parliamentary committee.

Last week, the Japanese central bank left its interest-rate target unchanged while deciding to reduce government bond purchases. The bank said it would announce a detailed bond-buying plan at its next meeting in July.

The bank's decision on bond purchases and rate increases are two separate matters, Ueda said Tuesday. He added that the bank could, in theory, raise interest rates next month, depending on economic data.

