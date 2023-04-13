"Core consumer inflation, which is now around 3%, is likely to slow below 2% towards the latter half of this fiscal year," Ueda told a news conference after attending the G20 finance leaders' gathering in Washington.
Ueda also said the global economy is likely to recover after a period of slowdown, and help keep Japan's wages on an uptrend.
"The BOJ's forecasts already takes into account the chance of a global economic slowdown. But they don't see a severe global recession as a baseline projection," he said.
