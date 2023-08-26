JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Underlying inflation in Japan remains "a bit below" the Bank of Japan's 2% target, BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said at a Federal Reserve research symposium on Saturday, adding that was an argument for maintaining the current approach to monetary policy.

"We think that underlying inflation is still a bit below our target," Ueda said. "This is why we are sticking with our current monetary easing framework."

