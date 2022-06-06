BOJ's priority is to support economy with monetary easing -Kuroda

TOKYO, June 6 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said on Monday the central bank's top priority was to
support the economy by maintaining its "powerful" monetary
stimulus.
Unlike its U.S. and European counterparts, the BOJ does not
face a trade-off between the need to tame inflation and support
the economy, as Japan's inflation remains modest and driven by
temporary factors like rising raw material costs, Kuroda said.
"Japan is absolutely not in a situation that warrants
monetary tightening, as the economy is still in the midst of
recovering from the pandemic's impact," Kuroda said in a speech.
Japan's consumer inflation must achieve 2% on average, not
in a temporary way driven by cost-push factors such as surging
fuel and raw material costs, Kuroda said.
"For inflation to stably accelerate toward 2%, wage and
price growth must mutually rise in a positive cycle," he said.
"The BOJ will be unwavering in its stance of maintaining
powerful monetary easing, so that recent changes such as a rise
in inflation expectations ... lead to sustainable price growth,"
he said.
