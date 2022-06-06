Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BOJ's priority is to support economy with monetary easing -Kuroda

06/06/2022 | 12:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo

TOKYO, June 6 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the central bank's top priority was to support the economy by maintaining its "powerful" monetary stimulus.

Unlike its U.S. and European counterparts, the BOJ does not face a trade-off between the need to tame inflation and support the economy, as Japan's inflation remains modest and driven by temporary factors like rising raw material costs, Kuroda said.

"Japan is absolutely not in a situation that warrants monetary tightening, as the economy is still in the midst of recovering from the pandemic's impact," Kuroda said in a speech.

Japan's consumer inflation must achieve 2% on average, not in a temporary way driven by cost-push factors such as surging fuel and raw material costs, Kuroda said.

"For inflation to stably accelerate toward 2%, wage and price growth must mutually rise in a positive cycle," he said.

"The BOJ will be unwavering in its stance of maintaining powerful monetary easing, so that recent changes such as a rise in inflation expectations ... lead to sustainable price growth," he said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Tom Hogue and Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:08aBOJ's priority is to support economy with monetary easing -Kuroda
RE
12:06aMalaysia palm group warns of losses ahead from 'severe' labour crunch
RE
12:06aU.S. excludes Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua from Americas summit-sources
RE
06/05UKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
06/05COLUMN-OPEC+ WORDS CONTRAST WITH SAUDI ACTION OF RAISING OIL PRICES : Russell
RE
06/05Biden to waive tariffs for 24 mths on solar panels hit by probe -sources
RE
06/05UKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
06/05Saudi Arabia hikes July crude prices surprisingly high for Asia buyers
RE
06/05Elliott Associates sues LME for $456 million over nickel trading halt - HKEX
RE
06/05Asia shares edge up with U.S. futures, oil gains
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Beston Global Food : Investor Roadshow Presentation
2Google ordered to pay Australian politician over defamatory YouTube vid..
3Continued strong product pricing and operational update
4Indonesia has issued around 302,000 T of palm oil export permits -offic..
5Russia strikes Kyiv for first time in weeks as battle rages in east

HOT NEWS